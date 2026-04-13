LSU CB Mansoor Delane Has Around 10 Top-30 Visits Including Bengals

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, LSU CB Mansoor Delane has his final three top-30 visits scheduled with the Bengals, Commanders and Ravens, bringing his total number to around 10 per Rapoport.

Here’s a complete list of Delane’s known top-30 visits as of now:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Delane, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 55th-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Severn, Maryland. He committed to Virginia Tech where he played three seasons before transferring to LSU for his final year and was an All-American.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Delane as the top cornerback in the draft with a first-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Delane appeared in 44 games over four seasons at Virginia Tech and LSU. He recorded 191 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 27 passes defended and four forced fumbles.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.