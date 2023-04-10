LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari Visiting Texans

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari will visit with the Texans in the coming days.

Aaron Wilson previously reported that Ojulari was set to take pre-draft visits with the Jets, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Eagles.

Ojulari, 20, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022. He is the younger brother of Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler rates him as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compares him to Titans OLB Harold Landry.

During his three-year college career, Ojulari recorded 128 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.