LSU OT Will Campbell Visited Patriots & Raiders

According to Jordan Reid, the Patriots hosted LSU OT Will Campbell for official top-30 visits, and he’ll also visit the Raiders later this week.

He’s among the top offensive tackles available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Dane Brugler has him as the No. 6 overall player on his big board and the No. 1 offensive lineman. However, there have been some rumblings that teams might want Campbell to change positions in the NFL because of questions regarding his arm length and athleticism.

Per Brugler from a podcast on The Athletic, teams have Campbell on their board as a tackle and would like to keep him there if possible. Brugler believes Campbell will remain at tackle if his arm length measurement is at least 33 inches at this week’s Combine, but teams could move him inside if the measurement is anything less than that.

Brugler notes it sounds silly but teams do have athletic thresholds for certain positions, and arm length for tackles is one of them.

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022, and first-team in 2023.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.