LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier To Visit Colts, Work Out Privately For Two Other Teams

In an interview with NFL Media, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier said he has an official 30 visit coming up soon with the Colts.

He added the Jets and Rams are coming out to put him through a private workout as well.

Nussmeier is the son of Saints QB coach Doug Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback and longtime assistant coach.

The younger Nussmeier didn’t have as strong a 2025 season as he did in 2024, but is still expected to be one of the intriguing middle-round prospects at the position this spring.

Nussmeier, 24, redshirted at LSU and spent two seasons as the backup before becoming the starter ahead of the 2024 season. He started two years for the Tigers.

During his five-year college career, Nussmeier completed 64 percent of his passes for 7,699 yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, plus another five rushing touchdowns, in 40 career games.

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