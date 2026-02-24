Lynch: 49ers In Contact With WR Jauan Jennings Regarding Extension

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday that they have been “in contact” with impending free agent WR Jauan Jennings regarding a possible contract extension.

“We’ve been in contact with Jauan. We’ll see where that goes,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows.

The receiver is set to be an unrestricted free agent and is coming off a career-high of nine touchdowns in 2025.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jenning appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 55 receptions for 643 yards (11.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns.