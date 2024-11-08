Mac Jones Expected To Start For Jaguars In Week 10

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is “trending” toward not playing against the Vikings in Week 10.

Pederson added that there’s no word as of now on whether Lawrence could require shoulder surgery.

This opens the door for Mac Jones to get his first start for the Jaguars. Jacksonville added C.J. Beatherd earlier in the week for quarterback depth.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the offseason.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 96 yards.