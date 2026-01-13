Marcus Freeman Still Expected To Remain At Notre Dame In 2026

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is still expected to return to the college ranks for the 2026 season.

Freeman previously put out a statement saying he would return with the Fighting Irish, but teams still believed he would consider making the jump this offseason.

With Baltimore and now Pittsburgh among the teams looking for a coach, many believed Freeman might change his mind, but as of now he seems locked in on a return to Notre Dame for the upcoming season.

Freeman, 39, played linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. However, he was cut as a rookie and never appeared in an NFL game.

He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Ohio State, Kent State, and Purdue before landing at Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator. From there, he joined Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator in 2021 and was promoted to head coach the following season.

In four years at Notre Dame, Freeman has a record of 43-12 with two bowl appearances, one College Football Playoff berth, and a finish as national runner-ups in 2024.