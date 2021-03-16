Marquise Goodwin Reverts Back To 49ers From Prior Trade With Eagles

Field Yates reports that WR Marquise Goodwin has reverted back to the 49ers from the Eagles per the terms of his trade that was agreed to last year.

Yates says this will likely be a procedural move, as it’s unlikely Goodwin will remain with the 49ers.

Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season.

Goodwin, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He spent four years in Buffalo before signing a two-year contract with the 49ers last year worth up to $8 million.

Goodwin was set to make just $1.45 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a three-year, $20.3 million extension with $10 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Eagles last year and they later agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with $1 million available in incentives as a part of the deal.

In 2019, Goodwin appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught 12 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 15 yards.