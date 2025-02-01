Matt LaFleur Confident LB Edgerrin Cooper Can Become ‘Superstar’

Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper had a strong rookie campaign in 2024 after recording 87 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Matt LaFleur said on his podcast that he’s confident Cooper has “superstar potential.”

“I think he’s got superstar potential, I really do,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur added Cooper improved as he gained more playing time this season and thinks a big offseason is ahead of him.

“As long as he continues to work, which I know he will,” LaFleur said. “I think (linebackers coach Anthony) Campanile does a great job of grinding those guys. It was a huge learning curve coming from Texas A&M to here. And you saw, the more he played, the better he got, and the more consistent he got. It’s going to be a great offseason for him. I think he’s planning on staying in town. Hopefully we can get him bigger, faster and stronger.”

Cooper, 23, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. He was a second-round pick by the Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He just finished the first year of a four-year, $8,598,920 rookie contract that includes a $3,073,760 signing bonus.

In 2024, Cooper appeared in 14 games and recorded 87 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.