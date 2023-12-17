Matt Patricia Taking Over Eagles’ Defensive Play-Calling Duties From Sean Desai

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have made a change at defensive coordinator with Matt Patricia taking over defensive play-calling from Sean Desai.

Patricia will now communicate plays to the green dot on the field with Desai moving to the coaching box during games.

The Eagles have clearly hit a rough patch the past few weeks with their defense giving up at least 33 points in each of their last three games. Opposing teams are also putting up well over 400 yards a game during this stretch.

Patricia, 48, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before being fired during the 2020 season.

From there, Patricia returned to the Patriots as a senior football advisor for the 2021 season. The Eagles hired him as a senior defensive assistant this past offseason.

During his three years as Lions’ head coach, Patricia led the team to a record of 13-19-1 (31.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.