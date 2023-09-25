Matt Ryan Says He Has No Interest In Signing With Jets

CBS Sports analyst and former NFL QB Matt Ryan says he has no interest in signing with the Jets, despite reports his camp reached out to gauge New York’s interest.

Ryan explained his agent wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t explore options for him, but he reiterated he’s happy with his current job and isn’t looking to make a return to the NFL with the Jets.

The feeling seems to be mutual, as the Jets didn’t seem to have much interest in Ryan despite their continued issues at quarterback.

The Jets inquired with some veteran quarterbacks but made it clear they would be coming in to back up Wilson. They have not signed anyone yet.

Ryan is working for CBS as an analyst but has not ruled out returning to play for the right opportunity.

Ryan, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

The Colts also restructured his deal but ended up releasing him after just one season.

In 2022, Ryan appeared in 12 games for the Colts and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.