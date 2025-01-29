Matthew Stafford Plan To Continue Playing In 2025

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Wednesday that Rams veteran QB Matthew Stafford plans to continue playing.

Rapoport mentions that Stafford is currently due $27.5 million for 2025 and is unlikely to play for that number, so the two sides need to sit down and work out a new deal.

Stafford’s future with the Rams is likely to be one of the top storylines this offseason, as he’s said he still has some more football left in him.

Stafford said a few weeks ago that he would “take some time to think about it.”

“But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” Stafford added. He was then asked if he felt like he still had more football left in him to which he replied: “Sure feels like it.”

“Had a chance for it and didn’t get it done,” Stafford said of falling short to the Eagles. “But I love competing. I love being in those moments. Sure as hell not afraid of them. And competed my ass off and it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, line it up. Let’s do it again.”

Los Angeles HC Sean McVay wants clarity and is looking to avoid a situation like last offseason where they didn’t get a revised deal done until the start of training camp.

“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication.”

“I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

Rams GM Les Snead was asked if the Rams would consider trading Stafford and he didn’t say no.

“[I]t’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do that,” Snead said via Pro Football Talk. “Those are the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.