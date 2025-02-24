Matthew Stafford Seeking More Than $50M Per Year

As the offseason has picked up steam, uncertainty has been surrounding Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s future with the team.

Both sides are looking to work out a deal but the Rams recently permitted Stafford to speak with other teams to gauge his value on the market.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes they are committed to working out a deal with Stafford but could be forced to move him if they cannot agree on a number.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reports the relationship between the two sides remains strong and this stalemate is solely about money. Stafford wants to be paid what he’s worth and Schrager says that number starts at $50 million per season.

SI.com’s Albert Breer adds the Giants, Browns, Steelers, Raiders and other teams have shown interest in Stafford should he become available.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

