Maxx Crosby Uncertain About Future With Raiders ‘A Lot Of Things To Be Discussed’

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby recently said that “there are a lot of things to be discussed” regarding his contract situation in Las Vegas and left the door open for a possible change of scenery.

“I’m currently under contract, but I have no guaranteed money left,” Crosby said, via PFT. “There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. . . . Regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon.”

Crosby added that he knows a lot of things are out of his control and he is focused on rehab so he’s 100 percent healthy for the 2025 season.

“I’m just focused on the day-to-day,” Crosby said. “A lot of things are out of my control, so I’m going to sit back and wait to see what happens. Right now, I’m focused on my rehab, and we’ll take it one step at a time.”

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby is due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.