Miami EDGE Rueben Bain, Jr. Visiting Dolphins Tuesday

Miami EDGE rusher Rueben Bain, Jr. is scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, according to Jordan McPherson.

Bain, 21, was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes and was a three time All-ACC selection, including first-team in 2025. He was named the defensive rookie of the year in 2023 and was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2025. He was also the Ted Hendricks award winner in 2025 as the nations top defensive end.

Throughout his three-year career at Miami, Bain appeared in 38 games, making 36 starts. He tallied 121 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defended and an interception.