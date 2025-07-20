Micah Parsons Plans To Report To Training Camp Without Extension

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons will report to training camp this week in the midst of his contract negotiations with Dallas, per Jordan Schultz.

This has been the expected outcome, as Parsons has made clear how he wants to approach the situation with the team even though he would prefer to have a long-term deal wrapped up sooner rather than later.

As it often happens in Dallas, talks have dragged out arguably longer than they should have.

Parsons wants to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, which at this point is over $41 million per year. He’s said he preferred to get a contract done before camp and would not practice without a new deal, though he doesn’t plan to hold out.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones previously said they made a “record” offer to Parsons without his agent involved. Per Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, they had a handshake deal back in March, but Jones never called Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, to confirm it.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.