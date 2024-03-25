Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy In Serious Consideration For Commanders At No. 2?

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says in his conversations with executives from other teams who know Commanders GM Adam Peters well, the most popular answer for the pick at No. 2 is Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig adds while Washington is keeping its cards close to the vest, he’s picked up enough positive vibes from sources about McCarthy to not discount this as just a smokescreen.

There continues to be more and more intrigue around McCarthy as the draft process unfolds. There’s been a lot of steam around McCarthy as a target for a quarterback-needy team in a trade-up, with his stock elevating into the top ten and perhaps even the top five picks.

This report indicates there’s a chance McCarthy’s stock could elevate even higher.

He had a private meeting with Washington before his pro day and also had a formal interview with the team brass back at the Combine. He’s had several other meetings with QB-needy teams, including the Patriots, Broncos, Vikings and Giants.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.