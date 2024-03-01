Mike Evans Plans To Test Free Agent Market

According to Dianna Russini, Buccaneers veteran WR Mike Evans plans to test the free agent market this offseason for the first time in his NFL career.

The Buccaneers have made it clear that they want Evans back, but reports have said that they were not going to franchise him.

Evans will already count $12.2 million in dead money against the cap this season no matter what, even if the two sides eventually reach an agreement on a new deal.

Evans, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

In 2023, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

