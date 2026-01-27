Mike McCarthy Wants Aaron Rodgers Back With Steelers

After longtime HC Mike Tomlin stepped down, the Steelers hired former Packers and Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to be the 17th coach in the franchise’s history.

Because of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ outward admiration for Tomlin, many assumed his time with the team would be over after the veteran coach stepped down, even though the team was very open to bringing him back. However, that changed when Pittsburgh hired the coach Rodgers won a Super Bowl with.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, McCarthy was asked if he would want Rodgers back during his introductory presser and said, “Definitely. I don’t know why you wouldn’t.”

McCarthy also revealed he has spoken to Rodgers since accepting the role, “I thought he was a great asset for the team (this year).” (Nick Farabaugh)

Rodgers is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year, $13.65 million deal with Pittsburgh for 2025, his age-42 season.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers and the Steelers as the news is available.