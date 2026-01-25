Mike McDaniel Hasn’t Signed Contract But Still Expected To Join Chargers

According to Dianna Russini, while former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has not officially signed a contract with the Chargers, he’s still expected to land in Los Angeles as the offensive coordinator.

He was set to interview on Friday with the Bills but pulled out. He’s already withdrawn from the Browns’ coaching search. There hasn’t been word on whether he’s formally withdrawn from the Raiders’ search but it does seem like both sides are looking elsewhere.

It’s possible that McDaniel would prefer the Chargers offensive coordinator job at this point over the available head coaching jobs and then position himself for a new head coaching job next year.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.