Mike McDaniel Withdraws From Browns’ Head-Coaching Search

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday.

McDaniel is still a candidate for the Ravens’ head-coaching job and will interview for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator position today.

According to Pelissero, McDaniel has multiple offers for offensive coordinator jobs up to this point.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.