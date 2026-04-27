Mike Tomlin Addresses Decision To Step Down As Steelers Head Coach

Longtime Steelers HC Mike Tomlin stepped down this offseason after 19 years with the team and was hired by NBC for their Football Night in America show.

During his first appearance on NBC during Sunday’s NBA Showtime, Tomlin opened up on his decision to move on for the first time. The Super Bowl-winning coach felt it was a good time for the organization to have new leadership after the lack of playoff success in the latter years of his tenure.

“There’s a loneliness with leadership,” Tomlin said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I just thought it was a good time for me, personally, and by that I mean just where I am in life. And I thought it was a good time for the organization to be quite honest with you. We didn’t have a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years, and there’s just some veteran players there, man. Guys like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt and [Chris] Boswell that I thought just that were worthy of the excitement and the optimism associated with new leadership.”

Tomlin, 54, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers went to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

He elected to resign from his post following the 2025 season.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.