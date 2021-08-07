Mike Tomlin Denies Report That WR James Washington Has Requested Trade

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Saturday that WR James Washington has not requested a trade out of Pittsburgh, despite the recent report.

“He has not. Those unnamed sources, we don’t react to or respond to. James has been great here, working, having a good camp,” Tomlin said, per Brian Batko.

Adam Schefter reported Friday that Washington has approached the organization to request a trade based on his limited playing time last season and this preseason thus far.

Washington seemingly hasn’t been able to climb Pittsburgh’s depth chart through his first three years in the league and had no receptions in their preseason opener on Thursday.

Washington, 25, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,093,820 this season. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Washington appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 30 receptions for 392 yards (13.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.