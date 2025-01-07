Mike Vrabel & Aaron Glenn Top Targets For Jets?

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes former Titans HC Mike Vrabel is viewed as the top choice by the Jets for their head coaching vacancy.

Vrabel interviewed with New York Friday and that reportedly went well. However, he has tons of other options from other teams and is arguably the top candidate in this coaching cycle.

Should the Jets miss out on Vrabel, Rosenblatt thinks Lions DC Aaron Glenn would be at or near the top of the Jets’ list. He played for the Jets during his NFL career and is viewed as the type of culture-setter the team needs. Glenn has also expressed interest in the Jets’ vacancy.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ coaching search as the news is available.