Mike Vrabel Says Will Campbell Will Remain At LT

Patriots LT Will Campbell didn’t finish his rookie year on a strong note, as he allowed 19 pressures over the course of four postseason games, including eight in the Super Bowl.

During the pre-draft process, many questioned whether Campbell would stick at tackle in the NFL long term because of his shorter arm length compared to other NFL tackles. Many believed he’d be better suited with a move inside to guard during the draft, and those opinions resurfaced after a rough postseason stretch.

However, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was quick to commit to Campbell as the team’s left tackle going forward.

“Will is 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger… there’s plays he’d like to have back. We’re not moving Will to guard, center, right end or anything else,” Vrabel said, via Cameron Wolfe.

Campbell, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team in 2023. The Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $43,589,604 contract that includes a $28,341,527 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in and started 13 games for the Patriots at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 42 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.