‘Moderate’ Concern From Titans Staff That HC Brian Callahan Will Be Let Go Midseason

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there’s “moderate” concern on the Titans’ coaching staff that ownership and the front office will lose patience with HC Brian Callahan midseason.

Tennessee has flopped to an 0-4 start to the season and there have been almost no signs of progress for Callahan in his second season. In fact, Fowler and Graziano note the team has seemed to get worse with each passing week.

Graziano points out Callahan’s father, Titans OL coach Bill Callahan, is viewed as one of the best OL coaches in football and would likely depart the team along with his son, so that could be a consideration for the Tennessee brass as they’re deciding when to move on from Callahan.

Still, ESPN notes the current trajectory is unsustainable and the Titans need to start showing some signs of progress. The Week 10 bye is a milestone to keep in mind but given owner Amy Adams Strunk‘s history of shaking things up, it’s not a guarantee the staff makes it that far or to the end of the year.

Even though it’s just his second season, Callahan is under some job pressure, as the team considered moving on from him last year when it fired former GM Ran Carthon, who signed off on his hire. Neither current GM Mike Borgonzi nor team president Chad Brinker were part of the process to hire Callahan.

Callahan has had multiple prominent game management errors, including not knowing the rules on a catch he failed to challenge in Week 1 and mismanaging the clock to lose a chance for points at the end of the half in Week 3.

He ceded play-calling duties going into Week 4 to put more of a focus on the overall operation, but the Titans were blanked 26-0 by the Texans as QB coach Bo Hardegree, not OC Nick Holz, called the plays.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan has a record of 3-17 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Callahan as the news is available.