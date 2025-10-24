More Buzz About Mark Andrews Potential Trade Before Deadline

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda is the latest to report that Ravens TE Mark Andrews is a name to watch leading up to the trade deadline.

Pauline mentions that Andrews, along with some other players who are in the final year of their contract, could get traded by Baltimore in the coming weeks.

Should the Ravens lose to the Bears, Pauline’s sources believe they could pivot into sellers mode.

Andrews has come up as a potential trade candidate for months now.

Andrews is in the final year of his contract and it’s very much up in the air whether he’ll be back in Baltimore next year. However, Andrews is still due more than $3 million for the rest of this season which will curtail his market somewhat.

The Ravens got some trade interest in Andrews this past offseason but ultimately decided to keep him on the roster.

Andrews, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2025.

In 2025, Andrews has appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 21 receptions on 27 targets for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Andrews and the Ravens as the news is available.