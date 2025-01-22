More Targets For Jets HC Aaron Glenn’s Staff

Jordan Schultz reports Jets’ new HC Aaron Glenn is already assembling his coaching staff.

His targets include former 49ers DC Steve Wilks to the same role, Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell, Broncos’ assistant ST coach Chris Banjo as their special teams coach, former Bears interim HC Thomas Brown, former Chiefs HC Todd Haley, and former Broncos assistant HC Mike Westhoff.

Albert Breer also expects Rams pass-game coordinator Nick Caley, Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson and Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown to be in the mix for Glenn’s coaching staff.

It was reported yesterday that New York could pair Wilks with Glenn. He interviewed for the head coaching job at North Carolina and has since been interviewed by the Colts and Falcons for their defensive coordinator positions.

Wilks, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule in 2022. The 49ers would later hire him as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season before firing him this past February.

In 2023, the 49ers defense ranked No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 3 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on the Jets as it becomes available.