MRIs On T.J. Watt’s Knee/Hip Come Back Negative

According to Adam Schefter, MRIs on Steelers OLB T.J. Watt‘s knee and hip came back negative, which is a dose of great news for Pittsburgh.

Ian Rapoport adds more detail, saying the scans showed little to no structural damage for Watt. In fact, Watt hasn’t even been ruled out of returning to play in Week 11.

Watt is still sore and could potentially miss some time. But considering how bad the injury looked on Sunday against the Lions, it appears they avoided something more serious.

Watt, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2021, Watt has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and recorded 39 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.

We will have more news on Watt as it becomes available.