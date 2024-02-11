Multiple Owners Interested In Hiring Bill Belichick For 2025

Tom Pelissero reports that multiple owners have reached out to former Patriots HC Bill Belichick with interest in him for the 2025 head coaching cycle. He is currently 15 wins away from HC Don Shula‘s record.

Belichick received calls from team owners after the Falcons hired HC Raheem Morris, with the Commanders and Seahawks choosing to go with Dan Quinn and Mike Macdonald respectively.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that the Cowboys, Eagles, and Bears could make sense for Belichick next year, depending on how the teams perform in 2024.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We will have more news on Belichick as it becomes available.