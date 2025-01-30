‘Multiple Teams’ Have Inquired About Potentially Hiring Doug Pederson As OC

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that “multiple teams” have inquired about Doug Pederson for an offensive coordinator role this cycle.

According to Fowler, it’s unclear whether Pederson is interested in offensive coordinator jobs, but it hasn’t stopped teams from looking into it.

Pederson is still being paid by the Jaguars so it’s possible he could sit out a year before looking to get back into the NFL as a coach.

Pederson, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

After a year off, the Jaguars hired Pederson as their head coach in 2022. He was fired after the 2024 season.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017. In Jacksonville, Pederson was 22-29 with one playoff appearance and a 1-1 record.