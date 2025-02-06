Multiple Teams View Saints CB Paulson Adebo As Top-Tier Free Agent

According to Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams view Saints pending free agent CB Paulson Adebo as a top-three option at his position.

While his market might be impacted slightly by the broken leg that ended his season less than halfway through, it seems like Adebo could still draw significant interest.

He’s already said he wants to test free agency and see what’s out there, which will make it more difficult for the Saints to bring him back.

Adebo, 25, was a two-year starter at Stanford who was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

In 2024, Adebo appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.