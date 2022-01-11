Mutual Interest Between Bears & Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Dan Wiederer reports that there is mutual interest between the Bears and former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith for the vacant GM spot in Chicago.

Smith began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos back in 1996 as their assistant defensive backs coach before he took over as their director of pro personnel in 2000.

After 11 seasons with the Broncos, Smith departed to become the general manager of the Texans. He was elevated to GM/executive VP in 2012.

During his time as the Texans’ GM, Smith led them to a record of 92-100 (48.1 percent), which included four playoff appearances over the course of 12 seasons.