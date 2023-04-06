Jets Sign DL Quinton Jefferson

Update:

The New York Jets have already announced the signing of DL Quinton Jefferson.

The #Jets have signed DL Quinton Jefferson. — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) April 6, 2023

Connor Hughes reports that there’s “mutual interest” between the Jets and DL Quinton Jefferson.

According to Hughes, “there’s optimism” that a deal will get done, as they need to figure out the financials.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jefferson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season and he caught on with the Raiders in 2021 before re-signing with the Seahawks in 2022.

Seattle cut Jefferson loose this offseason.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 29 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.