Mutual Interest Between Rams & LB Von Miller

Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that there was mutual interest between the Rams and veteran LB Von Miller in a return for the 2022 NFL season.

Rapoport adds that while Miller will certainly expect to be paid this offseason, the Rams are geared towards doing everything possible to bring back the future Hall of Famer.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

In 2021, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Rams and Broncos, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.