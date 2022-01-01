NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu Declares For NFL Draft

North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu officially announced, via his Twitter, that he will be entering the 2022 NFL draft.
Ekwonu, 21, is expected to be one of the top offensive tackles taken in the 2022 draft, and could be a potential top-10 overall pick when all is said and done.
Dane Brugler has Ekwonu rated as his No. 5 overall prospect. According to Brugler, Ekwonu is one of the highest upside players in the draft and cemented himself as a future NFL offensive tackle after a strong season.
Ekwonu was once seen as an interior offensive line prospect, but has changed the minds of evaluators with his play at tackle.
