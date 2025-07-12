Ndamukong Suh Officially Retiring From NFL

Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh announced Saturday that he’s officially retiring from the NFL.

July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life. It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor.

He taught me what it meant to… pic.twitter.com/WkefQaDrsQ — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) July 12, 2025

Suh sat out the last two seasons after a Hall of Fame NFL career that spanned 13 seasons.

Suh, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

After signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers in March of 2021, Suh signed another one-year deal with the Eagles in November of 2022.

For his career, Suh appeared in 199 games for the Lions, Dolphins, Rams, Buccaneers and Eagles, recording 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, nine recoveries and an interception.

Suh was a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.