Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson Taking Five 30 Visits

According to Aaron Wilson, Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson has five official 30 visits on his schedule ahead of the draft this year.

The full list includes:

Commanders Jaguars Ravens Seahawks Vikings

There’s some love for Johnson as a top-five player at his position in this class, although given the overall lack of compelling backs that could make him more of an early Day 3 selection.

Our draft writer Ethan Woodie ranked him 13th at the position and said:

“A 5-10, 202-pound redshirt junior, Johnson’s poor athleticism will push him down draft boards. But he has elite vision and awareness, consistently dicing up defenses by finding the little gaps and shooting through them, with a devastating jump cut to boot.”

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Johnson, 22, was a three-star recruit at Nebraska who redshirted as a freshman, worked his way into the rotation, then became the full-time starter his final season. He was named first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10 and the Big 10 RB of the Year in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Johnson had 458 carries for 2,460 yards (5.4 YPC) and 15 touchdowns to go along with 92 catches for 702 yards and another five touchdowns in 41 career games.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.