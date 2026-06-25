New Deal Unlikely For Steelers LB Patrick Queen

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, a new deal for Steelers LB Patrick Queen is unlikely in 2026.

Queen said at the end of May there had been some talks here and there, but that hasn’t translated into a lot of movement toward a deal.

“At the end of the day, they got a business to handle,” Queen said. “I got a business to handle. My business, go out there and play the best football I can and put myself in a good position, put our team in a good position so that we both would be successful.”

There was some trade buzz around Queen in March but no deal materialized and he’s currently set to play out the last year of his contract in Pittsburgh.

Queen, 26, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that included a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The Ravens declined his fifth-year option which would have cost the Ravens $12.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He played out his rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $41 million deal with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Queen appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 120 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, one recovery and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Queen as the news is available.