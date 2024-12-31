NFC Coaching Rumors: Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Saints

Bears

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, candidates are expected to have questions about Bears team president Kevin Warren ‘s role with the team, so Chicago plans to ensure GM Ryan Poles is the frontperson leading the search, although Warren will have a seat at the table and a voice in the process.

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones responded to reports that other teams were keeping an eye on HC Mike McCarthy as his contract expires after the season.

“It doesn’t surprise me a bit, Mike’s an established head coach in this league,” Jones said, via PFT. “He’s won a Super Bowl and been to multiple championship games.”

Jones added they will “address all this after the Commanders game” next week.

SI.com’s Albert Breer points out not only is McCarthy on an expiring contract but so is the bulk of the coaching staff, including all the coordinators. That means the Cowboys will have a lot of work to do to retain coaches, if they go in that direction.

Giants

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes Giants owner John Mara “really wants to stay the course” with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll but wouldn’t guarantee either will return.

Breer points out the Giants could be a good fit for former Titans HC Mike Vrabel if they make a change, as former Titans executive Ryan Cowden is part of New York’s front office and a Vrabel confidante.

Saints

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Saints are expected to have Lions DC Aaron Glenn “high on their list” along with Bills OC Joe Brady and Browns consultant Mike Vrabel .

