NFC Draft Rumors: Jalen Carter, C.J. Stroud, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- ESPN’s Matt Miller polled his NFL sources about where Georgia DT Jalen Carter would end up going and most of them thought the Bears at No. 9 would be the landing spot.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds Tennessee OT Darnell Wright has come up as a potential fit for the Bears with the No. 9 overall pick.
Lions
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid says there is a real sense Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud could slip if the Texans go defense as it increasingly seems they will at No. 2. The Colts at No. 4 are the next possible destination and if they pass, Stroud could slide.
- Reid lists the Lions as a team that could consider taking Stroud but with a veteran quarterback already in place, might prefer a higher immediate-impact player on defense.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Lions have come up as a team that could be interested in trading back from their second first-round pick at No. 18 overall.
Packers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Packers are set up well with their first-round swap with the Jets to trade up again and land in the top ten picks. It’s easier to move up from No. 13 than it is No. 15, plus they have an extra second-round pick.
- As far as who they could be targeting in the first round, Graziano mentions there’s a lot of chatter about a tight end or an offensive tackle. But Green Bay’s past drafting history suggests they like defense in the first round and Graziano highlights Georgia OLB Nolan Smith as a prospect who checks a lot of boxes for them.
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said trading QB Aaron Rodgers had a lot to do with the development of QB Jordan Love: “Aaron is obviously up there in age. I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense… Having (Love) sit for another year would’ve really delayed (his development).” (Rob Demovsky)
- Gutekunst hopes to break the team’s third-round curse this year: “I’ve always thought the third and fourth round is where your board gets the thinnest…Hopefully moving forward here, we’ll have better luck.” (Ryan Wood)
- Gutekunst hopes to have at least three quarterbacks on the roster entering training camp. (Wood)
- Gutekunst said he has the utmost respect for Rodgers: “He’ll always be a Packer and he’ll be one of the best that have ever done it around here. I have a lot of respect how he went about it and he’ll be missed. There’s no doubt about it. Players like that don’t come around very often.” (Matt Schneidman)
- League sources believe the Packers’ move from 15 to 13 will ultimately help put them in a better position for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. (Tony Pauline)
