NFC East Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Derrick Henry, Mekhi Becton, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb apologized for his outbursts of frustration in Week 3’s loss to the Ravens and is committed to being a better teammate.

“I know that’s not the player I am,” Lamb said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s site. “I know that’s not the teammate I am. … It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that. I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine.”

Lamb said his actions in Week 3 were a reflection of his disappointment in his performance.

“I expect a lot out of myself — more than anyone could put on me,” Lamb said. “And quite honestly, I failed myself, and obviously I failed the team, just as far as producing and being that game-breaker … I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part, honestly, and [neither] my body language nor attitude, [helped change] the outcome of the game.”

Lamb made clear that his relationship with QB Dak Prescott isn’t fractured and they both understand there’s an urgency to win this season.

“We understand the urgency, and that’s between us,” Lamb said. “We talk about it every day, every night and, if anything, our relationship has gotten stronger. Don’t let what’s out there fool you. We’re brothers to the end, and we know we’re all we got. I tip my hat to him. I have that much respect for him and I look at him as a brother. With that said, everything is gonna come out — the energy, the passion, the love, the fight, and we’ll make up in the end. There’s no craziness.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubled down when asked about his statement regarding being unable to afford Ravens RB Derrick Henry in free agency.

“That’s correct,” Jones said, PFT. “That is very correct. Stop right there. That’s very correct. Part of what you would’ve paid him is going to players we paid in the past, and part of what you would have paid him is going forward in the future. But had I thought that that position this year was gonna make that kind of difference, and that’s what you save your bucks for. But it’s too complicated to point to a player. There’s too much at stake when you look at the entire offense and you look at what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do with the run game as opposed to the passing game. That’s too complicated to dwell on the fact that we don’t have a given player on the team.”

Eagles

Eagles OT Mekhi Becton said he tore a ligament in his finger but will wear a cast in Week 4 and is good to go, via Dave Zangaro.