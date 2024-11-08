NFC East Notes: Jonathan Mingo, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner thinks their acquisition of CB Marshon Lattimore from the Saints shows Washington is capable of winning now: “That we want to win and we want to win now. I think it was cool for them to do that and it’s a great player for them to bring in.” (JP Finlay)

The Cowboys recently acquired WR Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Mike McCarthy said they have yet to meet with Mingo but trust the draft grades they gave him ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, via Todd Archer.

in Week 10: “It’s Cooper (Rush) it’s his opportunity.” (Calvin Watkins) Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle) called his chances on playing on Sunday “high” and is practicing at full speed: “I just got to get the feel of the rush. I feel like I’m starting all over… I’m just happy to be where I’m at.” (Machota)

Ed Werder notes Cowboys CB DaRon Bland worked with the team's Director of Rehabilitation, Britt Brown , and still has symptoms from the surgically repaired stress fracture in his foot.

worked with the team’s Director of Rehabilitation, , and still has symptoms from the surgically repaired stress fracture in his foot. Mingo is glad to have a “fresh start” after arriving from the Panthers: “This is a fresh start for me. … I’m glad they took a chance on me so I can show them what I can do. Somebody finally believed in me, so I can show them what I can do. I’m just happy to be here.” (Jon Machota)

As for why things didn’t work out in Carolina, Mingo responded: “I don’t know. You can talk to them. It ain’t up to me, it’s between the front office and coaching staff. I know there are some things I could’ve done better, but I’m here now.”

In their Week 9 loss to the Commanders, Giants WR Malik Nabers only saw one target in the first half and didn’t record a reception until the third quarter. Nabers wanted the offense to be more aggressive and felt play calls could have been better.

“I don’t call the plays, so I mean, I don’t know,” Nabers said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “When you run the clock out in the first half, you’re scratching in the second half to try to score points, as many as possible. As an offense, you’ve got to be versatile. You’ve got to be able to run. You’ve got to be able to pass. You can’t pick between half and half what you want to do. But like I said, I’m not the playcaller.”