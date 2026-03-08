NFC Free Agency Rumors: Kenneth Walker, Rico Dowdle, Maxx Crosby, Bears, Commanders, Giants

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes he got the sense that the Bears were monitoring the trade market for DE Maxx Crosby, but by the end, they were out of the running.
- He adds he doesn’t get the sense that the Bears are desperate to add a splashy pass rusher and it’s more likely they operate in a price-conscious manner. Fowler does think they’d like to improve their interior pass rush.
- Fowler notes Lions LB Alex Anzalone is a potential free agent target for Chicago to reunite with DC Dennis Allen, who coached him with the Saints.
- The Bears will also try to re-sign veteran S Kevin Byard before the start of the negotiating window on Monday, per Fowler, but will let S Jaquan Brisker test the market.
Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Commanders are expected to be very, very active on the free agent market this offseason at multiple positions, even if they’re not breaking the bank at every spot.
- Fowler has heard the Commanders linked to a lot of receivers, including Indianapolis’ Alec Pierce and Green Bay’s Romeo Doubs. He adds Washington should be considered a sleeper team to watch to land Buccaneers WR Mike Evans.
- At running back, Fowler notes the Commanders are interested in signing Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker, and they have also been linked to Panthers RB Rico Dowdle.
- Other positions the Commanders are expected to address include tight end, cornerback and edge rusher, per Fowler.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan emptied his notebook on what he’s hearing for the Giants ahead of free agency, including that the interest in Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker is real but he has heard Walker could hit $15 million per year on a new deal, and he doesn’t think New York will go that high.
- If Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum truly exceed $20 million per year in free agency, Duggan is skeptical the Giants will be willing to go that high to land him despite the connection to HC John Harbaugh.
- Duggan thinks all signs point to WR Wan’Dale Robinson signing elsewhere in free agency. Of New York’s top free agents, Duggan feels the most positive about them retaining RT Jermaine Eluemunor on a deal between $13 to $18 million a year.
- He adds they could also keep CB Cordale Flott depending on where his market falls. Duggan has heard a wide range of $8 to $14 million a year. He also mentions his impression is the Giants’ interest in Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie was overstated.
- The Giants aren’t trying to give away OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux and so far no teams are willing to meet their asking price, which is believed to be a Day 2 pick per Duggan.
- Duggan identifies right guard and linebacker as positions he expects the Giants to upgrade in free agency.
