NFC North Notes: Tyrique Stevenson, T.J. Hockenson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

doesn’t start in Week 9 based on what he’s heard around the team. Stevenson was trending for taunting opposing fans prior to Chicago conceding the Commanders’ game-winning Hail Mary in Week 8. (Weiderer)

Packers

said fourth-round S (hamstring) felt a tweak before Week 8’s game and tried to play through it, via Wes Hodkiewicz. LaFleur mentioned QB Jordan Love can still play with his groin injury despite having less mobility given he’s strong in the pocket: “All QBs would like to be able to move around but there are certain circumstances that won’t even allow you to depending on how the pocket distributes itself. He can absolutely play in the pocket. He’s proven that.” (Ryan Wood)

can still play with his groin injury despite having less mobility given he’s strong in the pocket: “All QBs would like to be able to move around but there are certain circumstances that won’t even allow you to depending on how the pocket distributes itself. He can absolutely play in the pocket. He’s proven that.” (Ryan Wood) LaFleur wouldn’t say whether Love will practice on Friday but expects him to play through pain like most players, per Tom Silverstein.

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips is excited about TE T.J. Hockenson‘s return to the lineup and the matchups he can exploit from his position.

“It’s the production that he brings and the mismatch that he can create against safeties and linebackers,” Phillips said, via ESPN. “His ability to win versus match or man coverage, all those things are pretty unique for a tight end that also gives you value in the run game like he does. I think he’s a complete tight end.”

Hockenson said the medical staff has been great and he’s been wanting to go out and practice long before he was even cleared.

“You do really have to stay patient with something like this,” Hockenson said. “I’ve felt good for months now, but to actually go out there, there’s data that says nine months is the key. And so just having to wait till then, [which] has been something that’s been hard for me. I [felt] at seven that I was ready to go out there and start practicing. But that’s another thing that the [medical staff] here has done an incredible job, just being like, ‘Hey, you can’t yet, you can’t yet, it’s not smart.’ They do everything in the best interest of you as a person and not necessarily what you want to do or what you are asking to do. They do what’s best for you from science, from a standpoint of being better in years to come rather than in the past. And so it has just been incredible.“