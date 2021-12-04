NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury, Seahawks

49ers

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on 49ers DE Nick Bosa‘s knee, said that the defensive end has responded to surgery better than any of his previous clients, which includes Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant.

“With the magnitude of the injury, I can’t say that anybody has been better than Nick,” said ElAttrache, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Nick’s as good as it’s come in 31 years of doing it. … Brady’s knee was a multi-ligament injured knee and he was surprising in how remarkably he came back. But he plays a different game (as a quarterback). When you look at what Nick is doing, I don’t think anybody has come back from something like that better than Nick.”

Although ElAttrache expected Bosa to be available at the beginning of the season, he didn’t foresee the defensive end playing at his current level.

“I was confident (Bosa) would be back at the beginning of the season,” ElAttrache said. “But for him to perform like this? That’s a difficult thing to predict. And he’s been remarkable. You can’t tell. You can’t tell which knee it was.”

Bosa mentioned that he’s changed his eating routine since his rehab from surgery.

“I think it’s more of a mental thing,” Bosa. “I think I’m a little psychotic with it at this point. My girlfriend tells me that I’m starting to become a lunatic with the food.”

Bosa is confident that he won’t have any concern over his knee following the next offseason.

“I think after this next offseason — obviously, I’m not thinking about that yet — but after this I’ll keep stacking upward.”