NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury, Seahawks

49ers
Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on 49ers DE Nick Bosa‘s knee, said that the defensive end has responded to surgery better than any of his previous clients, which includes Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant.
“With the magnitude of the injury, I can’t say that anybody has been better than Nick,” said ElAttrache, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Nick’s as good as it’s come in 31 years of doing it. … Brady’s knee was a multi-ligament injured knee and he was surprising in how remarkably he came back. But he plays a different game (as a quarterback). When you look at what Nick is doing, I don’t think anybody has come back from something like that better than Nick.”
Although ElAttrache expected Bosa to be available at the beginning of the season, he didn’t foresee the defensive end playing at his current level.
“I was confident (Bosa) would be back at the beginning of the season,” ElAttrache said. “But for him to perform like this? That’s a difficult thing to predict. And he’s been remarkable. You can’t tell. You can’t tell which knee it was.”
Bosa mentioned that he’s changed his eating routine since his rehab from surgery.
“I think it’s more of a mental thing,” Bosa. “I think I’m a little psychotic with it at this point. My girlfriend tells me that I’m starting to become a lunatic with the food.”
Bosa is confident that he won’t have any concern over his knee following the next offseason.
“I think after this next offseason — obviously, I’m not thinking about that yet — but after this I’ll keep stacking upward.”
- 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Fred Warner is progressing well, yet it is still unlikely he plays this week: “Fred is trying as hard as he can to go. I won’t put it past him but he’s going to have to do some hard convincing.” (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers’ LB Marcell Harris hasn’t cleared concussion protocol but still has time to get through the final stages and play this week. (Wagoner)
- 49ers’ RB JaMycal Hasty will return, but DT Maurice Hurst suffered a setback near the end of the week and won’t be back according to Shanahan. (Wagoner)
Cardinals
Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim doesn’t want to lose HC Kliff Kingsbury to another lucrative job, yet he also takes the NCAA interest in his head coach as a compliment to the franchise. Kingsbury still has not signed an extension for when his contract expires after this season.
“To me, it’s a compliment to our organization,” Keim said, via AZCardinals.com. “It really goes to validate the things Michael [Bidwill] and I saw in him when we made that hire, and he’s obviously earned it. The guy has done a tremendous job. He and our organization have grown together. We’re really excited about the future when you look at the work he’s put in, the improvements he’s made, the improvements we’ve made with the roster. Any time you hear someone attached to a job, especially in today’s day and age, when sometimes the rumors are correct and sometimes they’re not, obviously we don’t want to lose Kliff. He’s done a phenomenal job and Michael and I are his biggest fans. He’s got a great job here, as Kyler Murray mentioned, and I think the future is bright.”
- Ian Rapoport says that despite being listed as questionable, Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins are both currently expected to play and will test their injuries during the pre-game.
Seahawks
Seahawks OC Shane Waldron said that they must find more ways to get WR D.K. Metcalf the ball.
“We’ve got to get to get the guy the ball,” Waldron said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “We’re going to keep working to get that done, not making any excuses about different things that happen throughout the course of the game. It’s just something we have to get done.”
- Seahawks’ LG Damien Lewis, RB Alex Collins, RB Rashaad Penny, and RB Travis Homer are the only players on the roster who are considered questionable this week. (Brady Henderson)
- Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said it doesn’t appear that Lewis will play as he deals with shoulder and elbow issues, as well as the removal of a cyst that was located on his groin area.
- Carroll spoke about the injuries at running back: “We’ll get through tomorrow and get to Sunday and see what happens. Guys got work this week. They all got work this week so we’ve just got to figure out who’s OK and who isn’t by Sunday.”
- Carroll added that it’s “realistic” to think that veteran RB Adrian Peterson, who joined the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, could wind up playing depending on the injury status of the other running backs.
- Carroll on Peterson’s time with the team so far: “He had a really productive week. He jumped in here and had a remarkable influence on the week.” (John Boyle)
