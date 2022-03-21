NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Seahawks

49ers
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has heard 49ers GM John Lynch is telling interested teams that they already have an offer of two second-round picks in hand for QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also says teams think the 49ers are asking for two second-round picks in exchange for Garoppolo.
Cardinals
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, an executive of a quarterback-needy team says they are still keeping their eyes on the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray: “Baker Mayfield just asked for a trade, you don’t think these guys would?”
- Agent Erik Burkhardt made another pointed reference on Twitter to the Cardinals and the situation with Murray this past week in response to the Raiders’ trade for WR Davante Adams: “Wait, so you’re telling me teams w (already) paid QBs can also pay: Highest paid WR, 2 highly paid DEs, one of highest paid OTs, highly paid TE, well paid RBs… and then also still REUP QB as one of the highest paid?! It’s a CHOICE. A choice to TRY to win. Or not. #Commitment”
- Raiders LB Chandler Jones spoke about his decision to join Las Vegas in free agency: “A lot went into it honestly. As you and me discussed earlier in the week, we spoke with the Jets and Bills – others too – and I obviously thought a lot about staying with the Cardinals.” (Jordan Schultz)
- Cardinals TE Maxx Williams‘ one-year deal includes a base salary of $1.12 million, one-time roster bonuses of $52,500 for being active, $15,000 for being inactive, and up to $85,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal that includes $4 million guaranteed. He gets a $2 million signing bonus along with a $500,000 roster bonus next year. He’ll carry cap hits of $2.5 million this year and $4 million in 2023. (Howard Balzer)
- The Cardinals had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)
- Nevada TE Cole Turner had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- New Seahawks QB Drew Lock said “nothing has been promised” in terms of his role in 2022: “It’s just my job to come in and work extremely hard and compete for that starting job.” (Bob Condotta)
- Lock added that he’s excited about a fresh start with the Seahawks: “Excited for a fresh start. Excited to come in and compete for a starting job and do everything I can to show this organization and show this league what I’m capable of doing and that’s playing really good football.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- As for how things went with the Broncos, Lock said: “I will never make excuses for my play. I could have played a lot better in the seasons that I was I was playing there. I did some good things but there’s a lot of things I could have done a lot better.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny told reporters that he turned down more money from other teams to remain in Seattle: “Just feel like this is home. Just kind of felt like it was a no-brainer for me to come back.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- New Seahawks C Austin Blythe said of his new team: “I’m very excited about the opportunity this year to come in and compete in a system that I’m familiar with and people that I’m familiar with. So very excited. I’m excited to get to work.” (Curtis Crabtree)
