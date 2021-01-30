NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that 49ers’ RB Jeff Wilson would have received a $2.133 million non-guaranteed tender from the 49ers as a restricted free agent and would have been allowed to negotiate with other teams.
- Maiocco also reports that the contract the two parties agreed on is a fully guaranteed, one-year, $2.05 million contract with incentives that could add another $1.55 million.
- Wilson is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season and with all incentives would count for $1.55 million of dead money against the 49ers’ 2022 cap.
- Maiocco adds that the team could be looking to further extend Wilson’s tenure with the team by offering him a multi-year contract.
- Rob Demovsky reports that the 49ers have hired former Packers’ senior analyst Butch Barry as an assistant offensive line coach.
Cardinals
There’s no place like home and for Cardinals OLB Markus Golden, home is in Arizona. The veteran pass rusher left a couple of years ago trying to find a major pay-day in free agency, but after two frustrating seasons with the Giants ended up being traded back. Now he’s looking at free agency again but in an ideal world, he wouldn’t go anywhere.
“I love this game, I love playing football,” Golden said via Darren Urban of the team website. “I wouldn’t be where I am at, I wouldn’t have been able to go to college, get a college degree. But it’s a special thing being able to play for Arizona. It gave me another shock of energy just being back home. Being here where I know my heart is, it really matters to me to be in Arizona on the Cardinals.”
Rams
- Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic mentions three possible scenarios that could play out with Rams’ QB Jared Goff in 2021.
- The first situation, which Rodrigue says is the most likely, involves an internal competition between Goff and QB John Wolford, who was last seen exiting a playoff game against Seattle following a head shot.
- Rodrigue notes that while it may not make complete sense for an undrafted player to compete in training camp against a former No.1 overall pick, Rams’ HC Sean McVay was a fan of how his offense ran under Wolford.
- As for a possible trade, Rodrigue reminds Rams fans that Goff will cost the team $22.2 million for a trade prior to June 1st and will count for $6.8 million in 2021 and $15.4 million in 2022 if traded after June 1st.
- Rams’ GM Les Snead commented on the situation with Goff and what it would mean for the team to move on from him: “Moving on from Jared Goff, that’s — the money we’ve invested in him, that’s not easy to overcome. This is a cap-based system. Anything can be done in a cap-based system. Anything can be done. I think you all have seen that occur in the NFL. With a cap-based system, you can move money around, allocate it to different positions, different players, things like that. But with that, there’s always going to be a yin and a yang and a sacrifice somewhere.”