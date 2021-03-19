NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

New 49ers C Alex Mack believes his experience identifying defenses and communicating with the offensive line will be an “advantage” for Jimmy Garoppolo.

“It’s an advantage for the quarterback,” Mack said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The quarterback doesn’t have to worry as much about some of the stuff, he can trust the center. The better the center can direct traffic, the better the offense can run.”

Mack is confident that he can “excel” in the 49ers’ offense given his experience under Kyle Shanahan.

“I know it’s a system I can be really good in,” Mack said. “It’s an offense I know I can excel at, so it was a very good fit between a good team, and a good spot with a good coaching staff and a place where I can be a good player.”

Tom Pelissero explains that 49ers LT Trent Williams ‘ six-year, $138.06 million deal is actually two deals: three years, $60.75 million to start and a three-year, $77.31M option the club can exercise by April 1, 2023. If exercised, Williams’ 2023 pay becomes mostly guaranteed. He will make $32.4M in Year 1 of the deal.

Stanford QB Davis Mills said he believes he has spoken with a representative from the 49ers. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed WR A.J. Green to a three-year, $6M (guaranteed) contract that includes a $3.75M signing bonus, a $2.25M salary, up to $2.5M in catch and yard incentive. The 2022-2023 seasons of the deal void automatically if he’s on the roster five days prior to the start of the 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson)

to a three-year, $6M (guaranteed) contract that includes a $3.75M signing bonus, a $2.25M salary, up to $2.5M in catch and yard incentive. The 2022-2023 seasons of the deal void automatically if he’s on the roster five days prior to the start of the 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson) The Cardinals signed K Matt Prater to a two year, $6.5M deal with $3.775M guaranteed, $1.85M signing bonus, base salaries $1.075M (2021, guaranteed) and $3.575M ($850K guaranteed for injury) and up to $500,000 in annual field goal percentage and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

During his introductory interview, new Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he had his eye on Los Angeles when initially requesting his trade from the Lions given their ability to “win right now.”

“They were, definitely, a team that I was really interested in,” Stafford said, via the team’s official Youtube. “Obviously, past success — it’s a team that’s been extremely successful. Something I was looking for was the ability to step into a team that showed the ability to win and win right now. There’s a ton of great players here, a great coaching staff, an atmosphere of winning and something I’m excited to be a part of now.”

Stafford said he is excited about the chance to play in Super Bowl 56, which is scheduled for the Rams’ SoFi Stadium

“I’m excited about it. It’s something that I’ll take a bunch of pride in, making sure I come to work every single day doing everything I can to help this team win — something I’ve done for a long time and it hasn’t panned out,” Stafford said. “So I’m excited to be a part of a team that’s a proven winner and hopefully I can raise my level of play and raise those guys’ around me level of play a little bit more and we can get the thing done. Because in the end, that’s what you play this game for. You play this game for team success and that’s all I want to do, is help bring that to this city and this team.”

Stafford added that he did not want to put a number on how much time he has left in the league.

“I don’t want to put an age on (my career span). I’m 33, I’m a young man. I’m excited to get to play – hopefully for a long time – for this franchise,” said Stafford, via Jourdan Rodrigue.