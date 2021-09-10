NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa said he has no limitations for the regular season after recovering from a torn ACL.

“There’s really no pitch count for me,” Bosa said, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports. “I’m just going to go whenever Kris [Kocurek] tells me. I’m fully confident to play as many snaps as I need to.”

Bosa, who sustained his season-ending injury in Week 2, mentioned that he’s gained more skills since his rookie year and is excited to put his abilities on display.

“A lot of the stuff I was going to add to my game last year, obviously I wasn’t able to,” Bosa said. “This year I have that and even more. I think it’ll be a good year.”

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans said Bosa has done a “phenomenal job” this offseason with his rehab.

“Bosa’s looking great,” Ryans said. “He’s done a phenomenal job — just a testament to him, the work he’s put in throughout this whole entire process of rehabbing. He’s worked extremely hard, and I’m very proud of the work he’s put in and put himself in a position to be ready to go here in Week 1.”

49ers GM John Lynch said he’s unsure of DL Javon Kinlaw ‘s (knee) status for Week 1: “We tried to quiet that knee down, but it’s not working real well right now … as for this week, we’ll see. But we feel confident we’ll get good football from Javon this year.” (Brian Murphy)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said LB Dennis Gardeck (hand) has been ruled out from Week 1 and could miss more time with his issue. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams activated G Coleman Shelton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) DOUBTFUL: WR Ben Skowronek (forearm)